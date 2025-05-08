Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield community leader has called for Sheffield's communities to stand together, amid tensions between India and Pakistan following air raids this week.

Nighat Basharat, who is vice chairman of the Sheffield Pakistan Muslim Centre, and one of the city’s ward councillors for Nether Edge and Sharrow Ward, is urging both Indian communities and Pakistani communities in the city to stand together to promote peace and unity.

He said he was shocked and saddened by the attacks, and his thoughts were with all the families affected, and with the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Sheffield who are worried for their loved ones in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan. The attacks affected areas with links to Sheffield through work here to help build schools in that region.

Councillor Nighat Basharat during a village to Sheffield College Baag which visited in Azad Kashmir | Nighat Basharat

Mr Basharat is in contact with community and faith leaders who he added have been keen on coming together to promote peace and unity.

He added: “I’m aware of the safety concerns being felt by members of the Indian community, including Indian students and workers. Please be assured, we are working with all partners to make sure everyone feels safe and fully supported.

“Many people are feeling worried right now, but one of our city’s greatest strengths is how we come together in challenging times. We must continue to stand united.

“As your councillor, I remain committed to working with the police and local organisations to keep our community safe and strong, especially for the future of our young people.”

He said he was also a vice chairman at the Pakistan Muslim Centre where members recognised the safety concerns of members of Indian community, including students and workers.

He said: “In times of tension, we have always stood united, rejected division and supported one another and we will continue to do so now.”

The PMC has also issued a statement expressing shock and outrage over the attacks on Pakistan Azad Kashmir.

It said: “As a community organisation that stands for peace, justice, and unity, we condemn this brutal violence in the strongest possible terms.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The Pakistani and Kashmiri community here in the UK is heartbroken and deeply concerned for the safety of our loved ones abroad. This attack is not just an assault on innocent lives, it is an attack on humanity.

“We are already engaging with our local MPs and have raised the serious concerns brought to us by the community at the centre. We urge all elected representatives and the international community to act now. Silence is not an option. The violence must end, and those responsible must be held accountable.

“We also recognise the safety concerns of members of the Indian community, including students and workers. One of the most beautiful aspects of our city is the way people from different backgrounds live together in peace and harmony. In times of tension, we have always stood united, rejected division, and supported one another, and we will continue to do so now.

“PMC is committed to playing a leading role in keeping our communities united and safe. We will work closely with the police and relevant authorities to ensure no one exploits this situation to create division or unrest between communities.

“As a community organisation representing many directly impacted by these attacks, we are here to support those in need. Please do not hesitate to contact us, and let's stay united and find solutions together.”

