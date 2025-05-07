Sheffield residents' concerns for relatives after loved ones' home cities bombed amid Pakistan-India tensions

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Worried Sheffield families have been searching for news of loved ones, after missile attacks on towns where their relatives live.

Missiles were fired at areas in Pakistan-administered Kashmir last night, with India accused of launching the attack, which followed an attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. The Indian Government blamed the Pakistan Government for the Pahalgam attack, for which it denied any involvement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, Sheffield families were concerned about relatives in the cities of Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bagh, both in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which were hit.

Sajid Mahmood has received a dozen calls from Sheffield residents who are worried about their families, and was concerned about his own mother after missile attacks. Photo: Sajid MahmoodSajid Mahmood has received a dozen calls from Sheffield residents who are worried about their families, and was concerned about his own mother after missile attacks. Photo: Sajid Mahmood
Sajid Mahmood has received a dozen calls from Sheffield residents who are worried about their families, and was concerned about his own mother after missile attacks. Photo: Sajid Mahmood | Sajid Mahmood

Sajid Mahmood, one of the directors of the Sheffield Pakistan Muslim Centre, on Woodbourn Road, said he had taken a dozen calls this morning from families worried about loved ones in the cities affected.

He was also worried for his own mother, who lives in Kotli.

He said he had now managed to speak to her on the telephone, and added: “One of the blasts was only 500 yards away from her home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She is all right, but obviously last night was shocked and worried about what had happened. She heard the sound of the missiles and didn’t know what had happened.”

He said he wanted to see the international community involved in bringing peace to the region, and said he was looking to organise a rally outside Sheffield Town Hall calling for peace in the coming days.

“The other people here in Sheffield with family there are worried as well,” he added. “People don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area is also in a region where Sheffield has helped build schools, both in Muzaffarabad and in Bagh.

Shaffaq Mohammad, Sardar Shoaib Khan, and others in front of Sheffield College, Bagh.Shaffaq Mohammad, Sardar Shoaib Khan, and others in front of Sheffield College, Bagh.
Shaffaq Mohammad, Sardar Shoaib Khan, and others in front of Sheffield College, Bagh. | Submitted

Former Sheffield Council Lib Dems leader Shaffaq Mohammed visited the school in Bagh, which was named Sheffield College because of the city’s involvement in raising money for the project.

It was built after the area was devastated by an earthquake in 2005. He said he understood everyone at the school was safe, but worried.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He urged local communities in Sheffield to stay calm over the tensions, and said police would deal with anyone whose actions led to tensions between the communities spilling over onto the streets of Sheffield.

Both the schools which Sheffield helped to create are safe.

Former chairman of the Sheffield Pakistan Muslim Centre, Mohammad Ali, who worked with Sheffield Council to build a school in Gori Muzaffarabad, said he had spoken to people at the school today, and that everyone was safe. He said the school was closed today.

He added: “There is a lot of nervousness in the community there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield journalist Julia Armstrong, who was involved in the project to build the school in Bagh, said she had spoken to Sardar Shoaib Khan, who helped to build the college and still works there.

She said: “Everyone is safe at the moment but they are clearly very worried. I've visited three times and met so many people whose lives have been badly affected by this long-running conflict between India and Pakistan."

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice