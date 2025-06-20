A motorist has accused Sheffield City Council of trying to deter visitors after receiving a bus gate fine - joining 65,000 others.

Sam Millard drove through the new restriction on Arundel Gate after one of his occasional visits to the theatre from his home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire.

He said he was surprised to get a fine and claimed the huge number being issued indicated “poor signage and poor communication.”

Signs warn of bus gate enforcement on Arundel Gate. | nw

Last year the bus gate triggered 65,496 fines and raised £2.4m - more than all the other bus gates and bus lanes in Sheffield put together.

It comes after Rotherham publican Andy Lawrence successfully challenged a fine in court claiming “Rotherham people don’t know what one is.”

He suggested warning signs should instead say: ‘No Entry. Buses Only’.

But Sheffield City Council said the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, the independent legal body that hears motorists’ appeals, had found on several occasions the design and signage on Arundel Gate met requirements.

Andy Taylor from Scholes, Rotherham, successfully challenged a bus gate fine from Sheffield Council | NW

Mr Millard said he was left wondering whether Sheffield “actually wants to encourage visitors.”

He added: “We live more than 30 miles from Sheffield and visit to go to the theatre, something we've been doing for many years.

“Our usual parking spot is in the 'Cheesegrater' car park on Charles Street. In May we went to see the excellent production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Manor Operatic at the City Hall.

“Coming away from the car park at about 10.15pm, we followed exactly the route that we'd come in on, along Arundel Gate to Park Square roundabout and away.

“It was dark and, having used this route in and out from the theatre many, many times, I saw no obvious restriction signs.

“Two weeks later I received a £35 fine for entering a bus lane on Arundel Gate. Surely the number of fines indicates poor signage and poor communication?”

The bus gate shortly after it was introduced on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said the bus gate was intended to bring down pollution and reduce bus journey times. Surplus income was spent on public transport or highway improvements.

The bus gate was designed in line with guidance provided by the government for local authorities in the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016, they added.

And the signs were “standard” and used in other towns and cities.

The said: “The council has provided signage at the Arundel Gate Bus Gate which has always been compliant and sufficient for enforcement since the bus gate’s introduction in 2023.

“Additional signage was also introduced to provide large advance warning signs and signs directing motorists to show them how to avoid driving through the bus gate.”