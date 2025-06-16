A motorist has won a legal challenge against Sheffield City Council over a controversial £2m-a-year bus gate.

Andy Lawrence disputed a £70 fine for driving through the restriction on Arundel Gate and the court awarded him £1,500 for the ‘false charge’ and costs.

Mr Lawrence, landlord of the Bay Horse pub in Scholes, Rotherham, said the authority fined him for driving in a ‘bus lane’ when it is actually a ‘bus gate’.

He challenged the terminology in County Court but officials did not show up for the hearing and the judge awarded him damages and costs, he says.

The authority has so far failed to pay and the figure today stands at £1,905, court documents show.

Sheffield City Council said the bus gate was designed in line with guidance provided by the government in the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

And the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, the independent legal body that hears motorists’ appeals on parking and bus lane fines, had found on several occasions the design and signage on Arundel Gate meets requirements, it added.

Mr Lawrence said he launched the case because he felt warnings which state ‘Bus Gate ahead enforcement NOW STARTED’ were inadequate.

He added: “I saw it written on the road but Rotherham people don’t know what a bus gate is.

“I asked all my customers, maybe 5,000 people over two months, but no one knew apart from one bus driver. Most thought it was where the buses go at night.

“The signs should say ‘No Entry. Buses Only’. I think the council didn’t defend itself because they know they’ve got a problem and they’re scared of everyone finding out they’re issuing bogus fines.”

Installed in March 2023, the restriction bans traffic except buses, taxis and private hire cars from driving past the Novotel hotel towards Castle Square.

The aim was to cut air pollution and speed up buses.

Last year it triggered 65,496 fines and raised £2.4m, more than half (55 per cent) of the 118,699 total from all 16 bus lanes and bus gates in the city.

It also generated more than half (57 per cent) of the total £4.2m income.

Mr Lawrence said he drove to Sheffield after a kitchen fryer “went bang” and passed through the bus gate three times within minutes trying to find the Nisbets shop.

He said he appealed and the city council cancelled two fines. He paid the third, but after polling his customers about the terminology decided to challenge it.

He added: “I normally go to the Leeds branch of Nisbets but it was closed. After this experience I have no intention of driving into Sheffield ever again.”

After six months of operation, in October 2023, the authority installed large red warning signs after complaints too many drivers were being fined.

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said the signage has “always been compliant and sufficient” for enforcement since the bus gate’s introduction in 2023.

“Additional signage was also introduced to provide large advance warning signs and signs directing motorists to show them how to avoid driving through the bus gate.

“The bus gate is intended to help bring down pollution levels and reduce journey times for public transport in Sheffield.”