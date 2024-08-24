Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temporary barriers have been placed outside bars on a Sheffield city centre party street to improve safety by preventing people on nights out walking out into the street, a senior councillor has said.

Parking bays outside venues like Molly Malones and Tiger Works on West Street, Sheffield, meant space outside for revellers on foot was at a premium, with party-goers spilling out into the street - which is often busy with taxis, private hire cars and trams.

Councillor Minesh Parekh, deputy chair of the Waste and Street Scene Policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Safety is paramount and this is why barriers have been installed outside night-time venues at this location on West Street.

Barriers have been erected on West Street in the interests of safety. | National World

“To improve safety, discussions between city transport colleagues, South Yorkshire Police and the council’s licensing team have resulted in the police placing barriers on the roadside of the parking bays to create a wider space for people to congregate outside venues.”

Before the barriers were installed, the pavement outside the venues, which also included West Street Live, was narrow due to the parking spaces.

Barriers have been installed temporarily on West Street in the interest of safety. | National World

Venues along West Street would also put their own barriers out to form queues for entry, further limiting the space for pedestrians navigating the area.

Coun Parekh revealed the temporary measure will be in place until January 31, 2024, when transport works will remove the parking bays and widen the path. He added: “It is expected that at that point, the current temporary measures will no longer be needed.”

The barriers stretch from West Street Live, on the junction of West Street and Rockingham Street, eastwards beyond Molly Malones, stopping before reaching the tram stop outside the Istanbul takeaway.