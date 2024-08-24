"Safety is paramount": Barriers in place on Sheffield party street with plans to remove parking bays in 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Parking bays outside venues like Molly Malones and Tiger Works on West Street, Sheffield, meant space outside for revellers on foot was at a premium, with party-goers spilling out into the street - which is often busy with taxis, private hire cars and trams.
Councillor Minesh Parekh, deputy chair of the Waste and Street Scene Policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Safety is paramount and this is why barriers have been installed outside night-time venues at this location on West Street.
“To improve safety, discussions between city transport colleagues, South Yorkshire Police and the council’s licensing team have resulted in the police placing barriers on the roadside of the parking bays to create a wider space for people to congregate outside venues.”
Before the barriers were installed, the pavement outside the venues, which also included West Street Live, was narrow due to the parking spaces.
Venues along West Street would also put their own barriers out to form queues for entry, further limiting the space for pedestrians navigating the area.
Coun Parekh revealed the temporary measure will be in place until January 31, 2024, when transport works will remove the parking bays and widen the path. He added: “It is expected that at that point, the current temporary measures will no longer be needed.”
The barriers stretch from West Street Live, on the junction of West Street and Rockingham Street, eastwards beyond Molly Malones, stopping before reaching the tram stop outside the Istanbul takeaway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.