This video More videos

17-year-old Louis Melotte entered the Birley Academy in May 2024 and launched into a “frenzied attack” on a young girl, 12, and two members of staff.

Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield, has been sentenced to five years in a youth offenders institution, with a further five years on license due to his dangerousness, at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 23, 2024).

In new footage, South Yorkshire Police have shared the moment the teenager entered the school and spoke to a receptionist - who was unaware he had broken glass hidden up his sleeve - before he started attacking a young pupil.