This video More videos

Once a hive of industrial activity, Leah’s Yard is, once again, buzzing with action as the new cultural hub opens right in the heart of our city, this weekend.

With several independent businesses now calling the Grade II listed building home, Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt and local entrepreneur James O’Hara are very optimistic for the venue’s future.

Leah’s Yard has been reborn for the modern world to include local businesses, both creative and corporate.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...