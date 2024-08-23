"Leah's Yard is fantastic": Optimism for the official opening of new Sheffield Heart of the City venue
Once a hive of industrial activity, Leah’s Yard is, once again, buzzing with action as the new cultural hub opens right in the heart of our city, this weekend.
With several independent businesses now calling the Grade II listed building home, Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt and local entrepreneur James O’Hara are very optimistic for the venue’s future.
Leah’s Yard has been reborn for the modern world to include local businesses, both creative and corporate.
Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from Tom and James. Leah’s Yard officially opens at 10am on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
