Barnsley caravan and motorhome site plans deferred

The 0.135 ha site, at Mapplewell Meadows Farm at Hill End Road, is privately owned, according to an officer report, and was formally part of the National Coal Board

The applicant, is seeking planning approval for the change of use of the application site for up to 25 touring caravans and motorhomes, with access taken from Hill End Road.

The site would be open seven months a year, and is set within the green belt.

Planning officers had recommended that the scheme be refused by the planning board, but councillors voted to visit the site before a decision is made.

Planning officer Matthew Smith told a meeting of Barnsley Council’s planning board on April 12: “from our perspective, it is inappropriate development in the green belt.

Mr Smith added that the scheme may create “three or four jobs at most” and that re-wilding of the area had “been done already.”

There have been no objections to the scheme.

Paul Marsh, owner of the site, told the meeting that national planning policies allow for the provision of facilities for outdoor sports and recreation in the green belt.

“The surrounding trees will act as a boundary to the campsite,” added Mr Marsh.

Mr Marsh added that the proposal is for a “self sufficient campsite,” where campers provide their own facilities.

“The coffee shop for approval will manage and control the campsite, and that will require additional staffing.

“We estimate up to four additional people will be employed.

“The local economy, ie shops, restaurants, pubs, not only in Mapplewell but also in New Lodge as well, are all in easy walking distance for this campsite.

“We also encourage local groups, which we’ve got some on now doing projects on there re-wilding, it’s bringing wildlife back to the area.”

Labour councillor for St Helen’s, councillor Dave Leech, spoke in favour of the site, stating: “I’ve been down to the meadows a few times now, it’s absolutely brilliant.”

Councillor Phillip Lofts added: “I think this is going to have a negative effect on re wilding.