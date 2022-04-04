Proposal for Barnsley caravan and motorhome site recommended for refusal

The 0.135 ha site, at Mapplewell Meadows Farm at Hill End Road, is privately owned, according to an officer report, and was formerly part of the National Coal Board network of mines.

A report to be presented to BMBC’s planning regulatory board on April 12 states: “The applicant has stated that the wider land of Mapplewell Meadows has been used for many years for walkers, horse riding, cross country events and has associated picnic areas and a fishing pond.

“Mapplewell Meadows also has an existing café and outdoor seating area.”

The applicant, named on planning documents as Northern Services Ltd, is seeking planning approval for the change of use of the application site for up to 25 touring caravans and motorhomes, with access taken from Hill End Road.

The site would be open seven months a year, and is set within the green belt.

Two councillors, Labour councillor for St Helen’s, councillor Dave Leech and Liberal Democrat councillor for Darton East, councillor Steve Hunt, have written to BMBC in support of the scheme.

They have supported the application for its economic benefits, bringing jobs and visitors into the area, and stated that the site is of “low ecological value”.

However, BMBC’s planning officers have recommended that the proposal is refused by councillors, as the site would be “at odds with the predominant character and would impact on the open/green nature of the site and its surroundings.”

The officer report adds: “It would therefore appear more as an urban encroachment into the countryside and as such would not preserve the openness of the Green Belt and would be contrary to the purposes of including land within the Green Belt.

“As there are considered to be no very special circumstances to outweigh the harm, it would be considered inappropriate development in the Green Belt contrary to local and national policy.