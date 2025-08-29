Barnsley bucks trend as council debt falls by £12m, while neighbours face rising bills

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has cut its overall debt by more than £12m in the past year, going against the national picture of spiralling local authority borrowing.

At the end of the 2024/25 financial year, Barnsley’s debt stood at £566m, down from £578m the year before - a 2.1 per cent reduction. The amount owed per resident fell by almost £49, from £2,326 to £2,278.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said the figures show Barnsley’s “long track record of sound financial planning”.

“In Barnsley we’ve made the conscious decision to invest in long-term projects which benefit our local residents and businesses,” he said. “We don’t borrow money to fund day-to-day front-line services. However we do invest in long-term infrastructure and development projects, like the 11 brand new schools we built a decade ago, and our town centre which attracted over 9 million visitors last year.”

He added that Barnsley’s borrowing strategy is designed to ensure all debt can be fully repaid. “No borrowing is agreed unless it can be demonstrated that it can be fully repaid over the longer term,” he said. “The cost of those investments is already taken into account in our long-term financial planning.”

The council confirmed the fall in borrowing last year was partly due to a scheduled loan repayment. It says recent borrowing has supported projects such as The Glass Works town centre redevelopment, the construction of new housing, improvements to existing housing stock, and road maintenance.

The reduction contrasts with the national picture. According to figures analysed by the BBC Shared Data Unit, local authority debt across the UK rose by almost £8bn in the past year, to £122.2bn. That represents a seven per cent increase, with experts warning that some councils are relying on short-term loans to cover day-to-day spending.

A number of authorities, including Croydon, Birmingham and Woking, have already effectively declared bankruptcy by issuing section 114 notices.

Across South Yorkshire, Barnsley was one of only two councils to cut its debt. Sheffield reduced borrowing by £36.5m, while Rotherham added nearly £40m to its total and Doncaster increased its debt by around £17m.

Nationally, the average local authority debt now stands at £1,791 per person, up from £1,677 the year before.