The famous dome will be taken off a well-known former Sheffield cinema under plans to bring it back into use, documents reveal.

It will be temporarily removed from the building, under plans which have been outlined in a planning application for restoration work on the former Adelphi cinema in Attercliffe.

The Adelphi opened in 1920, and the Grade II listed building operated as a cinema for nearly 50 years. It survived bomb damage during the Second World War.

The old Adelphi cinema in Attercliffe is a stunning art deco building which dates back to 1920 | National World

It closed as a cinema in October 1967, becoming a Bingo Hall with the building then becoming a nightclub in 1995 until 2000.

In 2013 the historic building was used as a storage facility.

Sheffield Council, along with their project partners, Kier, are looking to transform the Adelphi, which is on Vicarage Road retaining its ‘stunning’ frontage and bringing the venue back into community use as mixed-use space, comprising leisure, arts and music elements.

Now, a planning application has been approved by Sheffield Council , giving the go ahead to demolish four extensions which were added to the building in the 1990s, long after it was first built.

Planning permission has also been approved to remove the Adelphi’s dome from the top of the building, so that it can be restored, and then later put back in place after work has been carried out on it.

This close up shows the dome on the top of the Adelphi. Photo: Google | Google

They can also put a ‘glazed canopy’ on the front of the building.

Sheffield Council planning officers had recommended to councillors that the plans were approved.

In a report, they have described the 1990s extensions as having no historic or architectural merit, adding that they detract from the appearance and significance of the listed building.

“The demolition will benefit the appearance of the heritage asset and return the plan form to that of the original building,” the report said.

On the plans to remove the dome, it states that the plan is broadly acceptable, but it is recognised that further assessment in respect of the repair and refurbishment of the dome will be required, once known, and therefore a condition detailing the works required is recommended.

It added: “The removal of the dome on a temporary basis is necessary to secure its repair, but it is expected that the repaired dome should be reinstalled rather than a replacement version – which would require separate consent.”

Of the overall plan, it added: “This is a comprehensive scheme of works which will help secure the future of the building .”