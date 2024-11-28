“Our city is changing, and Attercliffe is a key part of our plans.”

New homes and arts and leisure facilities are on their way in Attercliffe as Sheffield continues to evolve.

“There has been a lot of focus, and rightly so, on the exciting transformation currently taking shape in Sheffield city centre. New shops, new homes and great new places to enjoy yourself like Cambridge Street Collective and Leah’s Yard show the progress that our city centre regeneration is making.

“However, our regeneration plans in Sheffield go well beyond the city centre. Across the city we are working on regeneration projects to provide new homes, new jobs and to create new neighbourhoods.

“One of the areas where regeneration is underway is Attercliffe.

“For centuries, the East End of the city has been the beating heart of our industry. Today, it still is home to many businesses - but the area is changing fast and there are big plans for Attercliffe.

“During the post-war period, the population of Attercliffe dropped. But now, exciting work is underway to increase housebuilding.

“Construction has just started at the new Attercliffe Waterside housing development. The project will bring brownfield land on either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley canal back into use.

Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council

“Across 23-acres, 1000 new zero-carbon homes will be built by Citu, an award-winning developer with a track record of creating successful neighbourhoods in Sheffield and Leeds. Phase one of the project will provide 362 new homes and will also see existing buildings in the area converted to provide new workspaces as well as arts and leisure facilities.

“Attercliffe is also home to the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, where construction is due to begin in early 2025 for the first-ever National Centre for Child Health Technology. Created by Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, the new centre will be a world-class research centre helping to create a healthier future for our children and young people.

“The Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is home to world-leading innovative companies as well as elite sporting facilities like the Canon Medical Arena.

“We are also breathing new life into the old Adelphi Cinema which is just off Attercliffe Road. The Grade II listed building was acquired by the council in 2023 and will be transformed to be a brand-new space for culture and leisure. It is a much-loved building and bringing it back into use is a key part of our plans to boost Attercliffe High Street. There are improvements to the tram stops in the area and we will be improving car parks as well.

“Attercliffe has so much going for it. Just 10 minutes from the city, the area is on the tram route, and it has great access to the river Don and the canal. Together with our partners and a new Attercliffe Area Board, chaired by local MP Clive Betts, we are working hard to bring in new investment, create new homes and new jobs to make sure that Attercliffe has a bright future.

“Our city is changing, and Attercliffe is a key part of our plans.”

What are your memories of Attercliffe? What would you like to see in the area? Email Coun Tom Hunt at [email protected]