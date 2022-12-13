A new bar has been opened within the landmark Abbeydale Picture House venue.

The new bar opened at the café and foyer area of the venue on Abbeydale Road on Thursday, December 1.

This comes as a fundraising campaign was recently launched to help keep the historic building going.

A venue spokesperson said: “All monies raised will go back into maintaining and saving this incredible building.”

Mark Riddington in the bar and performance spaces at Abbeydale Picture House

They added that as part of their campaign to save the Picture House they were ‘striving to utilise as many areas as possible’ while the building’s main auditorium remains out of action. The Fly Tower has already been repurposed to host events including independent screenings, exhibitions and gigs; and the opening of the bar will now bring activity to the front of the building.

The bar will be open every weekend, and information provided on its opening hours states that the bar will be open 5pm and 10pm on Thursdays. It will also be open between 5pm and 10pm on Fridays, but will also offer food and stalls plus drinks until midnight. The schedule is more of a mixed bag on Saturdays, when stalls and the café bar will be open between 2pm and 5pm. Then between 5pm and 10pm, punters can enjoy DJs, food traders and beer, before the wind-down period begins at 10pm and lasts until midnight, with drinks also offered during that time.

Mark Riddington in the bar and performance spaces at Abbeydale Picture House

Inside the bar and performance spaces at Abbeydale Picture House.

Mark Riddington in the bar and performance spaces at Abbeydale Picture House