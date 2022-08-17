News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

A57 Snake Pass: Beleaguered route between Sheffield and Manchester to close again

The beleaguered Snake Pass is to close for four weeks for initial work into how to fix a landslip.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:11 pm

​​​​​​​The A57, a main route between Sheffield and Manchester, will close to all users to allow investigations into crumbling ground at Alport.

The results will be used to draw up repair plans, Derbyshire County Council says.

Read More

Read More
Cole Brothers Sheffield: Grade II listing of former John Lewis slammed as 'ludic...
The closure, from September 26, comes after storms triggered three landslides which closed the road in February. Pic by Andy Flint.

Most Popular

The closure, from September 26, comes after storms triggered three landslides which shut the road in February. It reopened in March with severe restrictions on cars and a lorry ban.

The September closure will be enforced by marshalls, the authority says.

NEWS: Crisis-hit airport 'could close at end of October'

Coun Kewal Singh Athwal, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “We do realise that this closure is going to be very inconvenient for all those who use the pass, but we have no choice but to carry out this work.

The storms caused three sections of the road surface to drop, in one area by around two metres, leaving ‘major cracks’ in the road and the risk of further landslips.

“We have been in touch with the residents and businesses on the pass to make sure they are aware and we thank them and other local residents for their patience while the work is being carried out.

“Once this investigation is completed we will work with specialists to find a design solution to this latest landslip, and this will be fully costed.”

NEWS: New future for Cole Brothers confirmed

The road will be closed to all users from Doctors Gate to Hagg Farm, a distance of 5.6 miles.

The September closure will be enforced by marshalls, the authority says.

Doctors Gate is 3.8 miles from the Royal Oak pub in Glossop and Hagg Farm is 2.7 miles from the turning to Fairholmes Visitors Centre.

Once the ground investigation is complete the road will reopen but the traffic lights and weight limit will stay, Coun Athwal added.

NEWS: New hotel planned in £160m expansion drive

NEWS: Fake chimneys installed after heritage row

NEWS: Tycoon ordered to demolish cafe and car park at stately home

NEWS: Bitter memories of Sheffield City Airport​​​​​​​

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

Derbyshire County CouncilSheffieldManchester