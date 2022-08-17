Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​​​​​​The A57, a main route between Sheffield and Manchester, will close to all users to allow investigations into crumbling ground at Alport.

The results will be used to draw up repair plans, Derbyshire County Council says.

The closure, from September 26, comes after storms triggered three landslides which closed the road in February. Pic by Andy Flint.

The closure, from September 26, comes after storms triggered three landslides which shut the road in February. It reopened in March with severe restrictions on cars and a lorry ban.

The September closure will be enforced by marshalls, the authority says.

Coun Kewal Singh Athwal, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “We do realise that this closure is going to be very inconvenient for all those who use the pass, but we have no choice but to carry out this work.

The storms caused three sections of the road surface to drop, in one area by around two metres, leaving ‘major cracks’ in the road and the risk of further landslips.

“We have been in touch with the residents and businesses on the pass to make sure they are aware and we thank them and other local residents for their patience while the work is being carried out.

“Once this investigation is completed we will work with specialists to find a design solution to this latest landslip, and this will be fully costed.”

The road will be closed to all users from Doctors Gate to Hagg Farm, a distance of 5.6 miles.

Doctors Gate is 3.8 miles from the Royal Oak pub in Glossop and Hagg Farm is 2.7 miles from the turning to Fairholmes Visitors Centre.

Once the ground investigation is complete the road will reopen but the traffic lights and weight limit will stay, Coun Athwal added.