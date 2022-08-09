The pre-formed feature was seen on a lorry on Pinstone Street ahead of being winched to the top of the Pepper Pot building.
It is a replacement for a two-tonne, 10ft brick stack. A total of six were removed as part of a total revamp of the building.
What was the row about?
The move comes after the city council’s planning committee overwhelmingly rejected a bid to leave all but one of them off.
Ward councillors had accused developer Avison Young of trying to row back on its promises in order to save money.
In December, Robin Hughes of Hallamshire Historic Buidlings, said the new Pepper Pot chimneys would be made of glass reinforced concrete rather than brick, which was ‘not ideal, but will probably achieve the desired effect’.
He added: “Had that been proposed in the first place, it seems likely that it would have gone through.”