These photos show cherished buildings around the city which have sadly been allowed to fall into dereliction over the years.
They include old cinemas, a once famous brewery, churches and a former hunting lodge.
Some of these buildings appear to finally be set for a new lease of life, with plans for their restoration approved or in the pipeline.
Yet others remain at risk of being lost forever, as they continue to crumble while various proposals put forward for their reuse fall by the wayside.
How many of these buildings do you recognise and which would you most like to see brought back into use?
1. Sheffield Old Town Hall
Sheffield Old Town Hall, on the corner of Castle Street and Waingate, is perhaps Sheffield's most famous abandoned properties. The stunning landmark was built in 1808 and once housed the city's courts, but it has stood empty since 1997 and is in a shocking state of disrepair. The potential is immense but the restoration project would be a huge one. The Grade II-listed building was bought in 2004 by G1 London Properties for £650,000 and sold in 2019 to the developer Efe Omu, whose plans to convert it into apartments, a hotel and market were approved. After those plans fell through, the property was acquired in 2021 by Gary Ata, whose own proposals to bring it back into use are eagerly awaited. | Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Old Salvation Army Citadel
The old Salvation Army Citadel building on Cross Burgess Street, in Sheffield city centre, is another well-known landmark which is badly in need of some TLC. It has been empty since 1999 and has fallen into a severe state of disrepair. The current owner Richard Hill, pictured inside the property, has put forward various proposals for its restoration over the years, which have included transforming it into bars, shops, restaurants and a spa, but none have come to fruition. The Citadel opened in 1894 and was in use by the Salvation Army for more than a century before they moved to their new home on Psalter Lane, in Sharrow. | National World Photo: David Walsh
3. Old Cannon Brewery
The old Cannon Brewery on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, was the birthplace of Stones, once the UK's best-selling bitter, but has been empty since it closed in 1999. Plans were approved earlier this year to create more than 500 homes at the dilapidated site, where scenes for the football drama When Saturday Comes, starring Sean Bean, were filmed. Commercial units and work spaces are also set to be created. | Other Photo: Other
4. Adelphi building
The old Adelphi cinema in Attercliffe is a stunning art deco building which dates back to 1920. It operated as a cinema until 1967 and was later used as a bingo hall and nightclub. It sat empty from 2006 to 2013 and was subsequently used for storage. Thankfully, better things lie ahead, with Sheffield Council having bought the Grade II-listed building and plans drawn up to convert it into a cultural hub at the heart of wider restoration in the area. | National World Photo: Steve Ellis
