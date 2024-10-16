1 . Sheffield Old Town Hall

Sheffield Old Town Hall, on the corner of Castle Street and Waingate, is perhaps Sheffield's most famous abandoned properties. The stunning landmark was built in 1808 and once housed the city's courts, but it has stood empty since 1997 and is in a shocking state of disrepair. The potential is immense but the restoration project would be a huge one. The Grade II-listed building was bought in 2004 by G1 London Properties for £650,000 and sold in 2019 to the developer Efe Omu, whose plans to convert it into apartments, a hotel and market were approved. After those plans fell through, the property was acquired in 2021 by Gary Ata, whose own proposals to bring it back into use are eagerly awaited. | Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces