Cole Brothers: ‘Major milestone’ as former John Lewis in Sheffield reopens to public
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former department store on Barker’s Pool will host a display of plans drawn up by owners Urban Splash, which the public will be encouraged to comment on.
The building will also host a 12-day art exhibition and guided tours featuring sound and light installations.
Images issued by the firm show people in a mall surrounded by shops including Henderson’s Relish, David Mellor and Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday shops.
Others show people sitting outside a cafe on Cambridge Street, an open plan workspace with floor-to-ceiling windows and the loading bay, which also appears to be ‘workspace’.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
John Lewis closed with the loss of 299 jobs in 2021. Landlord Sheffield City Council earlier this year handed a 250-year lease to Urban Splash, which is also redeveloping Park Hill flats.
The firm says it wants ‘Cole Store’ - referring to its original name of Cole Brothers - to have cafés, restaurants, shops, leisure facilities, cultural spaces and offices on upper floors
Mark Latham, of Urban Splash said reopening the doors for the first time was a “major milestone.”
He said: “We are incredibly excited about the future of Cole Brothers, as we honour its past while creating a sustainable space for the future.
“We know this building holds a special place in the hearts of Sheffield’s residents, and we can’t wait to hear their stories and gather feedback. Opening the doors for the first time is a major milestone, and we look forward to sharing our vision along with some incredible installations.”
Urban Splash’s exhibition is on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 1-2.
From Tuesday October 1 to Saturday October 12, it will host The Light Organ presented by Sensoria, a “playful, interactive artwork” that turns sounds into an array of sculptural light. Entrance is free, no ticket required.
And from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13, No Bounds festival will host guided tours called ‘Coles Hidden Corners’ to the building's lesser-seen areas, where visitors will encounter sound and light installations. Advanced booking is required.
In March, Urban Splash bosses said if everything goes to plan, redevelopment work is set to start on the lower floors towards the end of 2025 and last until the end of 2027.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.