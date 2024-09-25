Cole Brothers: ‘Major milestone’ as former John Lewis in Sheffield reopens to public

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:03 BST
Sheffield’s former John Lewis store is reopening its doors to the public after three years.

The former department store on Barker’s Pool will host a display of plans drawn up by owners Urban Splash, which the public will be encouraged to comment on.

The building will also host a 12-day art exhibition and guided tours featuring sound and light installations.

Images issued by the firm show people in a mall surrounded by shops including Henderson’s Relish, David Mellor and Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday shops.

How Cole Store could look with small shops inside.How Cole Store could look with small shops inside.
How Cole Store could look with small shops inside. | Urban Splash

Others show people sitting outside a cafe on Cambridge Street, an open plan workspace with floor-to-ceiling windows and the loading bay, which also appears to be ‘workspace’.

John Lewis closed with the loss of 299 jobs in 2021. Landlord Sheffield City Council earlier this year handed a 250-year lease to Urban Splash, which is also redeveloping Park Hill flats.

Urban Splash designs show a cafe and workspace in the former John Lewis department storeUrban Splash designs show a cafe and workspace in the former John Lewis department store
Urban Splash designs show a cafe and workspace in the former John Lewis department store | Urban Splash

The firm says it wants ‘Cole Store’ - referring to its original name of Cole Brothers -  to have cafés, restaurants, shops, leisure facilities, cultural spaces and offices on upper floors

Mark Latham, of Urban Splash said reopening the doors for the first time was a “major milestone.”

He said: “We are incredibly excited about the future of Cole Brothers, as we honour its past while creating a sustainable space for the future. 

Mark Latham of Urban SplashMark Latham of Urban Splash
Mark Latham of Urban Splash | National World / Urban Splash / SCC

“We know this building holds a special place in the hearts of Sheffield’s residents, and we can’t wait to hear their stories and gather feedback. Opening the doors for the first time is a major milestone, and we look forward to sharing our vision along with some incredible installations.”

Urban Splash’s exhibition is on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 1-2.

From Tuesday October 1 to Saturday October 12, it will host The Light Organ presented by Sensoria, a “playful, interactive artwork” that turns sounds into an array of sculptural light. Entrance is free, no ticket required.

And from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13, No Bounds festival will host guided tours called ‘Coles Hidden Corners’ to the building's lesser-seen areas, where visitors will encounter sound and light installations. Advanced booking is required.  

In March, Urban Splash bosses said if everything goes to plan, redevelopment work is set to start on the lower floors towards the end of 2025 and last until the end of 2027.

