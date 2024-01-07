With plans in the pipeline for a new 40-storey skyscraper in Sheffield city centre, the city's skyline could soon be transformed.

But it is not the first time that the city's profile has been changed by a major building or structure which arrives to dominate the horizon.

It has been going on for centuries, although those iconic landmarks have got bigger and bigger over the years.

Going back over the centuries, many of those towering buildings came in the form of churches.

But in more recent years, that has changed, with a host of other types of building getting bigger and bigger.

We have put together a gallery that shows 12 of the most high profile structures that Sheffielders have got used to seeing, after they transformed that skyline.

Some you will recognise, as they are still there. Others have long been demolished.

But they all show how architects and engineers have changed the face of our city over the centuries.

1 . Sheffield's changing skyline The Sheffield skyline as it appears today. Our gallery shows some of the major buildings and structures which have helped transform that skyline drastically over the years Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Cathedral Dating back hundreds of years, Sheffield Cathedral, with its 49m high spire would have towered above most of Sheffield when it was first built. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Castle Sheffield Castle, built where the Castle Market stood until recently, towers over most the Sheffield from the middle ages, until it was demolished at the English Civil War. The picture shows people looking at an artists impression. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . St Marie's Catholic Cathedral When it was built in 1850, St Marie's Catholic Cathedral was said to be the tallest building in Sheffield, at 60m, until the Town Hall was built 47 years later/ Photo: Google Photo Sales