12 iconic buildings which transformed the Sheffield skyline, from Sheffield Castle to City Lofts
Pictures show 12 iconic buildings which transformed Sheffield's skyline, from Sheffield Castle to City Lofts
With plans in the pipeline for a new 40-storey skyscraper in Sheffield city centre, the city's skyline could soon be transformed.
But it is not the first time that the city's profile has been changed by a major building or structure which arrives to dominate the horizon.
It has been going on for centuries, although those iconic landmarks have got bigger and bigger over the years.
Going back over the centuries, many of those towering buildings came in the form of churches.
But in more recent years, that has changed, with a host of other types of building getting bigger and bigger.
We have put together a gallery that shows 12 of the most high profile structures that Sheffielders have got used to seeing, after they transformed that skyline.
Some you will recognise, as they are still there. Others have long been demolished.
But they all show how architects and engineers have changed the face of our city over the centuries.