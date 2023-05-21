Every big city needs its landmarks – and Sheffield has some of the finest around.

We have been out and asked the public what they think are the most important and the best known current landmarks across the city today, and here are the answers.

Ranging from medieval to modern, and iconic sporting venues to major public buildings and statues, we have put together a gallery of 15 nominations, which came both from people we spoke to on on the streets in the city centre, and from an appeal on social media.

And the suggestions include some that many of us would never have expected.

1 . Modern landmarks Our gallery shows the city's most important modern landmarks, according to members of the public who shared their views Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Bramall Lane Iconic football ground and home to Sheffield United. Nominated by Blades fans. Photo: Dennis Lound Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield City Hall Sheffield City Hall, a famous building which has hosted some of the most famous acts in entertainment over the years. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Meadowhall Shopping Centre Meadowhall Shopping Centre, with its distinctive dome, can be seen from a long distance and from the motorway. One resident told us they thought it would be the choice of many who don't live in the city. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4