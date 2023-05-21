Sheffield landmarks 2023: Sheffield's 15 most significant modern landmarks, according to locals
Every big city needs its landmarks – and Sheffield has some of the finest around.
We have been out and asked the public what they think are the most important and the best known current landmarks across the city today, and here are the answers.
Ranging from medieval to modern, and iconic sporting venues to major public buildings and statues, we have put together a gallery of 15 nominations, which came both from people we spoke to on on the streets in the city centre, and from an appeal on social media.
And the suggestions include some that many of us would never have expected.
Sheffield has lost many great landmarks over the years, but these suggestions show we still have plenty to be proud of.
Page 1 of 4