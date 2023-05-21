News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield landmarks 2023: Sheffield's 15 most significant modern landmarks, according to locals

Every big city needs its landmarks – and Sheffield has some of the finest around.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st May 2023, 05:56 BST

We have been out and asked the public what they think are the most important and the best known current landmarks across the city today, and here are the answers.

Ranging from medieval to modern, and iconic sporting venues to major public buildings and statues, we have put together a gallery of 15 nominations, which came both from people we spoke to on on the streets in the city centre, and from an appeal on social media.

And the suggestions include some that many of us would never have expected.

Sheffield has lost many great landmarks over the years, but these suggestions show we still have plenty to be proud of.

Our gallery shows the city's most important modern landmarks, according to members of the public who shared their views

Modern landmarks

Our gallery shows the city's most important modern landmarks, according to members of the public who shared their views

Iconic football ground and home to Sheffield United. Nominated by Blades fans.

Bramall Lane

Iconic football ground and home to Sheffield United. Nominated by Blades fans.

Sheffield City Hall, a famous building which has hosted some of the most famous acts in entertainment over the years.

Sheffield City Hall

Sheffield City Hall, a famous building which has hosted some of the most famous acts in entertainment over the years.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre, with its distinctive dome, can be seen from a long distance and from the motorway. One resident told us they thought it would be the choice of many who don't live in the city.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre

Meadowhall Shopping Centre, with its distinctive dome, can be seen from a long distance and from the motorway. One resident told us they thought it would be the choice of many who don't live in the city.

