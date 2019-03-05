Police officers are warning of crooks using illegal transmitter devices to break into cars in Rotherham.

The Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team said the problem ‘has become more prevalent in the Rotherham district’ and described the use of the transmitters as ‘a growing feature of vehicle crime’.

A police warning has been issued about the theft of cars in Rotherham

The devices intercept the signal sent out by key fobs used to lock car doors.

They have a range of around 80 metres, meaning crooks can use them from a distance without raising suspicion.

In a Facebook post, the police team said: “The transmitters, which are being used by criminals, can be used to interrupt signals from car keys fobs, meaning unwary motorists believe their cars to be secure.

“The transmitters are used to intercept the signal sent out by your fob which ordinarily locks the doors. Once this is done, the unsuspecting motorist walks away thinking the vehicle is locked but in fact, it is not. The criminal then freely accesses the insecure vehicle and leaves no trace of damage behind.

“These relatively low-powered interceptors can have a range of approximately 80 metres leaving these ideal for car parks.

“This problem has become more prevalent within the Rotherham district and is a growing feature of vehicle crime.

“The only sure way to know your car is locked is to check manually. If you are close enough to the vehicle, you can also hear the central locking clunk into place. In addition to this, make sure that nothing of value is left inside.

“Please help us to help you and ensure your car is locked and secure before leaving it unattended.”