Dropping litter led to arrest of Sheffield motorist for drink driving

A man who was spotted throwing litter out of his car was stopped by police officers and found to be drink driving.

Officers had just called at McDonalds on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, for a meal break when they spotted litter being thrown out of the car in front.

CRIME: No justice for family of Sheffield takeaway boss nine years after fatal shooting

When they pulled the car over the driver was found to be twice the drink drive limit.

APPEAL: Locket containing father's ashes stolen from 'heartbroken' woman in Sheffield

COURT: South Yorkshire robber brought to justice nine years after fleeing country

He was arrested and charged.