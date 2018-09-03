Police seek witnesses to South Yorkshire motorway smash

Police officers investigating a collision on the M18 in South Yorkshire want to hear from witnesses to the smash.

The M18 near Bramley, Rotherham, was closed after a Fiat Ducato van was involved in a collision with Suzuki SX4, which then crashed into a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Orlando 4x4.

The M18 was closed on Saturday morning after a collision near junction one of the M1, near Rotherham

A 33-year-old man who was driving the Suzuki and his passenger, a 64-year-old woman, were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash at 9.25am on Saturday.

The driver suffered cuts and bruises and his passenger sustained chest, shoulders and spinal injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

South Yorkshire Police criticised some motorists caught up in tailbacks on the motorway while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the smash.

Highways Agency staff were abused by some stranded drivers as they closed the M18 and put diversions in place.

Others drove the wrong way up the hard shoulder to avoid the traffic jam.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 300 of September 1.