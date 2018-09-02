Police officer ‘kicked and spat at’ in South Yorkshire

A police officer was kicked and spat at while making an arrest in South Yorkshire today, her horrified boss has revealed.

The inspector was reportedly attempting to detain someone in Barnsley town centre when she came under attack.

Chief Inspector Chris Foster, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Just received a report that one of my inspectors has been spat at and kicked when arresting someone in the town centre.

“Great effort from the inspector and her team but why do people behave like this?

“Thankfully she’s OK, but no one comes to work to get assaulted.”

Colleagues and members of the public were quick to express their disgust.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings tweeted: “Absolutely horrible… thinking about you @SYPBarnsley.”

Stephanie Harman wrote: “This is totally unacceptable. I hope the inspector is OK. I couldn’t thank people like them enough for keeping people like me safe.”

Others said the incident highlighted the need for tougher sentences for those who assault members of the emergency services.