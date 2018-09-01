Fake police officers asking for money in South Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire have warned people to be alert following ‘numerous’ reports of fake cops trying to con people out of cash.

Officers in Rotherham today said these bogus police officers had been contacting members of the public asking them for money.

Rotherham Central neighbourhood police team tweeted: “Please be aware, the police would never ask you for any amount of money for any reason.”

The team added: “There have been numerous incidents in Rotherham relating to this which are currently under investigation. Please relay this message to friends and loved ones, especially those who are elderly. Thank you.”

