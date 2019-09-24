Police seek owners of phones recovered at Leeds Festival
Police officers who recovered a number of phones at Leeds Festival last month are trying to locate the owners.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019


Thousands attended the three-day festival at Bramham Park.
West Yorkshire Police said three men - two aged 36 and one 34-year-old - have been arrested as part of their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the phones should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 13190428677.