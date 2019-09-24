Police seek owners of phones recovered at Leeds Festival

Police officers who recovered a number of phones at Leeds Festival last month are trying to locate the owners.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 09:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 09:27 am
Do you recognise these phones?

Thousands attended the three-day festival at Bramham Park.

CRIME: Hunt for killer of South Yorkshire teenage girl continues as killer evades justice for 18 years

West Yorkshire Police said three men - two aged 36 and one 34-year-old - have been arrested as part of their investigation.

LATEST: Bogus water board officials strike in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Sheffield mum prepares for another court date over deaths of two sons

Anyone who recognises the phones should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 13190428677.