Bogus water board officials strike in Sheffield
Bogus water board officials are wanted by the police after they struck at a house in Sheffield.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 09:09 am
Men posing as water board officials called at a house on Bowood Road, Sharrow Vale, at around 3pm yesterday and asked the occupant to run the tap in the kitchen.
The conmen then searched the rooms upstairs.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Please warn elderly relatives and neighbours to lock their doors and make checks on ID.”