Bogus water board officials strike in Sheffield

Bogus water board officials are wanted by the police after they struck at a house in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 09:09 am

Men posing as water board officials called at a house on Bowood Road, Sharrow Vale, at around 3pm yesterday and asked the occupant to run the tap in the kitchen.

CRIME: E-fits released in hunt for bogus officials

The conmen then searched the rooms upstairs.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield mum prepares for another court date over deaths of two sons

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Hunt for killer of South Yorkshire teenage girl continues as killer evades justice for 18 years

South Yorkshire Police said: “Please warn elderly relatives and neighbours to lock their doors and make checks on ID.”