Police seek men after fatal collision in Sheffield which claimed woman's life
Police officers investigating a fatal collision are keen to trace two men who are believed to have witnessed the incident.
They have CCTV footage of two men who they believe could be important witnesses to the collision on Shiregreen Lane, Wincobank, at 9.55am on Wednesday, July 31.
The men were outside the Late Shopper on nearby Wincobank Avenue when the collision occurred.
A Mercedes A160 A Class struck 89-year-old pedestrian Celia Jackson and then collided with a parked car in Jenkin Road before coming to a halt.
Mrs Jackson was taken to hospital but died on Friday, August 2.
PC Richard Thorley said: “As our enquiries continue I’m now asking for the public’s help to identify the two men pictured in this CCTV image.
“They are seen outside the Late Shopper on Wincobank Avenue when the collision occurred, with one of the men appearing to look towards the scene before the Mercedes drives past them on to Jenkin Road.
“A short time later they are seen to walk past the scene of the collision. I am really keen to speak to these two men and would ask them to get in contact with us straight away.
“Likewise, if you know them, please get in touch.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 212 of July 31.