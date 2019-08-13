Men on motorbike fired gun in Sheffield street
Two men on a motorbike are being hunted by the police today after a gun was fired in a Sheffield street.
The gun was fired at a window of a property in Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross, at around 10.45pm on Sunday.
Police and firearms officers were deployed to the city estate but the gunmen could not be found.
South Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured in the gun attack.
Detectives are treating the shooting as a ‘targeted attack’.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 10.44pm on Sunday, August 11 to reports of shots being fired at an address on Lyndsay Avenue in Sheffield. “The caller reported that two shots had been fired by two men on a motorbike, at a window, causing it to smash.“We sent police and firearms officers to the scene but could not locate the offenders.
“No injuries were caused and this is believed to have been a targeted attack with no wider risk to the community.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 992 of August 11.