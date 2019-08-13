Barnsley man accused of burglary, slashing woman across face and attempted sex attack

A man has been accused of breaking into a house, slashing a woman across her face and attempting to sexually assault her.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 13:05

Daniel Cummins, aged 35, of St Helens Street, Elsecar, was charged with a string of offences following the raid of a house in Hemmingfield at 2am yesterday.

CRIME: Men on motorbike fired gun in Sheffield street

He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence and a burglary with violence.

Barnsley Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands at crash scene in Sheffield

LATEST: Body found in search for missing British schoolgirl

Cummins, who is remanded in custody, is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today.