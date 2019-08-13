Barnsley man accused of burglary, slashing woman across face and attempted sex attack
A man has been accused of breaking into a house, slashing a woman across her face and attempting to sexually assault her.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 13:05
Daniel Cummins, aged 35, of St Helens Street, Elsecar, was charged with a string of offences following the raid of a house in Hemmingfield at 2am yesterday.
He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence and a burglary with violence.
Cummins, who is remanded in custody, is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today.