Police seek man over theft of CCTV camera in Sheffield

A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over the theft of a CCTV camera in Sheffield.

Police officers investigating the theft of the camera from business premises on Brightside Lane, Attercliffe, have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Do you know this man?

CRIME: Owners of Sheffield nightclub deny stabbing was inside venue



The camera was stolen at around 6pm on Friday, June 8 but details have only been released by South Yorkshire Police this week.

READ MORE: Police search mounted for missing Doncaster man

POLICE: Crossbow, knives, air rifle, axe and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/98042/18.