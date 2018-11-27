Owners of Sheffield nightclub deny stabbing was inside venue

The owners of a Sheffield nightclub have denied that a stabbing at the weekend happened inside the venue.

Detectives in Sheffield are investigating a stabbing in or around Tank nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

A 31-year-old man arrived at the Northern General Hospital for treatment at 3.45am on Sunday and a police probe into how he sustained his injuries was launched.

Detectives are still attempting to verify where exactly the incident took place but said it was in or around Tank on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

But, posting on Facebook, the owners of the club said: “To be clear. There has never been a stabbing in or at Tank in our four-and-a-half years of operating.

“And yes, we are open tonight and this weekend as usual. That is all.”

On the club’s Facebook page, some clubbers claim police officers were at the venue and the club closed early on Sunday.

Two men, aged 23 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed pending further enquiries.