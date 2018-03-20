Police search launched for missing Sheffield woman, aged 18

A police search is underway for a Sheffield woman reported missing from home for over two weeks.

Lois Atkins, aged 18, was reported missing from the Christ Church Road area of Burngreave on Monday, March 5 and although she has been heard from and was spotted on Sunday, March 11, she has not been seen since.

The last contact she had with friends was on Friday, March 16.

Temporary Inspector Ian Holland, said: "No-one has heard from Lois for four days now and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

"Due to the length of time Lois has been missing for, and the fact that regular contact has now stopped, I’d urge anyone who has seen or spoken to her over the past week to get in contact with us so we that can ensure she is ok."

Lois is slim and has blonde hair, which she often wears tied up.

She also often wears gold-hooped earrings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 42 of March 6.