Murder squad issues plea for information over 'mindless act of violence' in Sheffield

Detectives investigating the murder of a dad-of-three in Sheffield have described it as a 'mindless act of violence'.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, from Gleadless, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

A post mortem examination revealed the dad-of-three was stabbed in his chest.

The stabbing is being treated as a targeted attack.

Four men, two aged 26, one aged 25 and one 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder last week and later released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, the senior investigating officer leading the police probe into the attack, said: "A 22-year-old father-of-three has lost his life due to a mindless act of violence in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday, March 8.

"Mr Blake and his friend, 23, were in the Burngreave area when a car pulled up on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, just after 3pm and a group of people got out.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could greatly assist with the investigation and I would please ask you to get in touch."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 593 of March 8.