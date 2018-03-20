Teenage boy due in court over attempt to kill woman in Sheffield

A teenage boy is due in court today accused of attempting to kill a woman in Sheffield.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with attempted murder over a knife attack on a 24-year-old woman in Gibbons Drive, Norton, at 12.05am on Sunday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court today.

A 25-year-old man also arrested over the stabbing has been released from police custody without charge.

The injured woman remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.