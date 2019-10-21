Four goats were killed at Graves Park Animal Farm in Sheffield

Thugs killed the goats at Graves Park Animal Farm overnight on Friday into Saturday.

Details of the attack were released over the weekend and prompted hundreds of concerned city residents to express their disgust and upset at the incident.

In a number of online posts, residents have called for CCTV cameras to be installed at the park to prevent a repeat of the attack at the farm, which is run by Sheffield Council.

Lindsey Thompson is among those urging the council to install CCTV cameras.

She said: “Sheffield City Council, use the money from the parking you've set up to help give the farm what they need better security and CCTV.“That money is taken when people visit the farm and the park so should be used to help them.“Can't believe that people can be so evil, those poor animals.”

Anita Hegarty added: “I'm sure lots of us would contribute to CCTV for this beautiful park. It's disgusting what has happened.”

Craig Russmyster said a small charge to the animal farm, which is currently free for visitors, could help pay for CCTV.

He said: “A small charge of 50p to enter the animal enclosure would not take long to raise funds to have CCTV fitted around the farm.

“Also the money would help pay for security at night.

“This is something that shouldn’t have to happen but it’s the only way to prevent idiots killing these animals.”

Sally Hamilton added: “There should be no public access to the animals when the farm is closed. Sheffield City Council how about you invest the money you are taking since installing a parking meter in Graves car park to properly securing the farm?”

Sara Smith said: “Please set up a way so we can contribute towards getting some CCTV in there. There are many of us who would happily put some money towards it.“Sheffield City Centre this is something you should be getting behind and helping with. It's a fantastic venue that Sheffield should be proud of.”