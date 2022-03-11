Jude Mellon-Jameson: Adorable video shows Sheffield boy's reaction after completing radiotherapy for cancer
This video shows the moment little Jude Mellon-Jameson celebrated the end of his radiotherapy treatment for a rare cancer at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital.
Jude, aged three, donned a superhero mask and special cape carrying the words ‘Kicking cancer’s butt’, to ring the bell at the hospital to mark the end of his course or treatment there.
To cheers and a round of applause from smiling onlookers, Jude rang the bell, observing: “Ouch! That hurt my ears!”
Three-year-old Jude is battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of the illness which affects 100 children in the UK each year, and his mum Lucy and dad Arron, a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, are trying to raise £350,000 to pay for innovative treatment to reduce the chances of it coming back when his NHS treatment ends.
Thursday was his 14th and final radiotherapy session at Weston Park Hospital, a site which usually helps grown-ups in their fight against the illness. But staff have gone out of their way to make Jude’s time there as happy as it can be. He has also received cancer treatments at Sheffield Children’s Hospital
Mum Lucy said: “We have the highest of praise for the staff there who are dealing with Jude. We were worried that because they don't primarily deal with children that it wouldn't be a very child friendly environment but they have done everything they can to make it special for Jude.”
To make a donation to help Jude’s appeal, log onto https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/jude.
So far £53,684 has been raised, including money from a number of fundraising events held across Sheffield.