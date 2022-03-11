Jude, aged three, donned a superhero mask and special cape carrying the words ‘Kicking cancer’s butt’, to ring the bell at the hospital to mark the end of his course or treatment there.

To cheers and a round of applause from smiling onlookers, Jude rang the bell, observing: “Ouch! That hurt my ears!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This picture shows the moment little Jude Mellon-Jameson celebrated the end of his radiotherapy treatment for a rare cancer at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital.

Three-year-old Jude is battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of the illness which affects 100 children in the UK each year, and his mum Lucy and dad Arron, a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, are trying to raise £350,000 to pay for innovative treatment to reduce the chances of it coming back when his NHS treatment ends.

Weston Park Hospital and Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Thursday was his 14th and final radiotherapy session at Weston Park Hospital, a site which usually helps grown-ups in their fight against the illness. But staff have gone out of their way to make Jude’s time there as happy as it can be. He has also received cancer treatments at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Mum Lucy said: “We have the highest of praise for the staff there who are dealing with Jude. We were worried that because they don't primarily deal with children that it wouldn't be a very child friendly environment but they have done everything they can to make it special for Jude.”

Jude Mellon-Jameson's parents are raising money for a pioneering cancer treatment the hope will reduce the chances of the illness returning for the three year old boy

To make a donation to help Jude’s appeal, log onto https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/jude.