A white Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, was shot at in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, last Tuesday night.

The taxi driver escaped unharmed but one of three male passengers in the taxi suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A taxi was shot at in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, last week

The men initially failed to come forward to identify themselves but have since been traced.

South Yorkshire Police said the shooting is ‘not linked to any other incidents at this time’.

A gun was fired from a blue Audi A3 which pulled up alongside the taxi after it stopped in the street for a pre-booked fare.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area in the wake of the shooting.