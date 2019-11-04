Police probe into taxi shooting in Sheffield continues

A police probe into a gun attack in which a taxi was shot at in a Sheffield street is continuing.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:50 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:31 pm

A white Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, was shot at in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, last Tuesday night.

CRIME: Man critically injured after suspected assault in Doncaster

The taxi driver escaped unharmed but one of three male passengers in the taxi suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A taxi was shot at in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, last week

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Brother of Sheffield child murderer says he warned social services three times his nephews were in danger

The men initially failed to come forward to identify themselves but have since been traced.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving after pedestrian is killed in two-vehicle crash on Doncaster road

South Yorkshire Police said the shooting is ‘not linked to any other incidents at this time’.

A gun was fired from a blue Audi A3 which pulled up alongside the taxi after it stopped in the street for a pre-booked fare.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area in the wake of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.