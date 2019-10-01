Sheffield man admits sexual abuse of multiple children, including one-year-old boy

Peter Jones will be sentenced for the multiple child sex offences he has admitted to during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on November 5

Peter Jones, 41, entered guilty pleas to a total of nine sex offences, including sexual assault, indecent assault and sexual activity with a child, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon.

The offences admitted by Jones, of Dykewood Drive, Wadsley relate to the sexual abuse of four young boys between January 1994 and December 2018.

The youngest of Jones’ victims, none of whom can be named for legal reasons, was aged just one when the abuse began.

Jones also entered not guilty pleas to charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault, which were alleged by three of the boys.

Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, said Jones’ pleas were acceptable to the Crown, meaning they will not be seeking to put Jones on trial for the offences he denies.

Peter Hampton, defending, asked whether it would be possible for Jones to be released on bail between now and the date of his sentencing hearing on November 5 to allow him to ‘put his affairs in order’.

Addressing the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, Mr Hampton said: “He has pleaded guilty to very serious offences. He is realistic as to what sentence he will be looking at. If you can grant him bail it will allow him to put his affairs in order.”

Judge Richardson agreed to release Jones on conditional bail until the sentencing hearing.

He told Jones: “It’s inevitable that a sentence of imprisonment is going to be passed in this case. The court will have to consider whether the dangerous offender provision applies.”

The dangerous offender provision referred to by Judge Richardson means the court can pass an extended sentence for an offender convicted of dangerous sexual or violent offences if they believe they pose a ‘significant risk of serious harm’ to members of the public.

Judge Richardson said this would be a matter for the sentencing judge to decide, but ordered for a report to be made to assess Jones’ dangerousness.