Man arrested over Sheffield shooting
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting close to a supermarket in Sheffield.
A gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op in Chapel Street, Woodhouse, at around 8.10pm yesterday.
Three men then jumped into a silver-grey estate and sped off.
Police believe someone was in the car that was shot at but they have not located them yet.
A 20-year-old man has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of firearms related offences and remains in custody.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, who is leading the investigation, said: “A team of officers are continuing to carry out enquiries, including house-to-house efforts and an extensive CCTV trawl of Chapel Street and the wider Woodhouse area.
“What we know so far is that after the car was shot at, a number of men got into the car, driving away from the area.
“A 20-year-old man has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of firearms related offences in connection to the incident and remains in custody.
“As our enquiries continue, we are now working on the assumption that someone was in the car when it was shot at and at this time, this person has not been located.
“We are concerned for this persons safety and I’d urge anyone with information to contact us.”
He added: “Were you in the area last night? Did you see or hear anything suspicious. We are looking for a grey/silver estate type vehicle, which will have left the area at speed.
“At this time, a cordon is still in place, which will be reviewed later this afternoon. Members of the public can also expect to see an increased policing presence in the area as officers speak to local residents and provide reassurance. Please do speak to them if you have any information or concerns.
“If you have any information that you think could assist with our enquiries, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 843 of 30 September 2019.”