Boy, aged 11, 'fighting for life' after Sheffield road crash
An 11-year-old boy is fighting for life today after he was hit by a suspected drink/drug driver who fled the scene in his car.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 12:44 pm
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 14:33 pm
The youngster was in collision with a grey Toyota Avensis in Jenkin Road, Wincobank, yesterday at 3.30pm.
Police have revealed for the first time this afternoon that the boy suffered life-threatening injuries and he remains in hospital today in a serious condition.
The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old Sheffield man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He was later released under investigation.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
“If you have any information that could help, please call 101 quoting incident number 509 of 24 September.”