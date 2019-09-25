'Prayers are with student' - School issues message over boy fighting for life after Sheffield crash
A community is praying a young boy pulls through as he fights for life after being hit by a suspected drink/drug driver who allegedly fled the scene.
The 11-year-old was in collision with a grey Toyota Avensis in Jenkin Road, Wincobank, yesterday at 3.30pm.
Read More
Police said today the Hinde House School student suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old Sheffield man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The Brigantia Learning Trust, which runs Hinde House School, said in a statement: “The academy has been made aware of a serious road traffic incident last night on Jenkin Road which involved one of the academy students.
“We have no further details at this time but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family.
“Arrangements are in place to support any other student who may have witnessed the incident yesterday."
Residents are also rallying behind the youngster and wishing him to make a full recovery.
Dozens of people have taken to Facebook to express thier support.
Sarah Lamb posted: “What a horrible thing to happen, my heart goes out to the family. I hope he pulls through.”
Dot Copnell added: “Yes let's hope he pulls through, bless him.”
Vicky Bennett said she is “praying for you.”
Elaine Horsfield “hopes he recovers.”
The arrested man was later released under investigation.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
“If you have any information that could help, please call 101 quoting incident number 509 of 24 September.”
Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.