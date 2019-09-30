Dashcam footage shows dramatic moment South Yorkshire Police officer loses control of vehicle
Dashcam footage has been released showing the dramatic moment a South Yorkshire Police officer lost control of a force vehicle.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 19:50 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 19:55 pm
The video was made public by the Crown Prosecution Service after police constable David Guest was hauled before the courts over the incident.
The footage relates to a crash involving a police car being driven by PC Guest in Shepcote Lane, Sheffield.
At the time of the collision, on November 2 2017 at 10.30pm, he was responding to an incident along with colleagues in another police car.
PC Guest admitted careless driving at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, September 23.
The 33-year-old, of Hesley Road, Harworth in Doncaster, was given a £400 fine and five points on his licence.