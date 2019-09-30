Man stabbed on busy Sheffield road

A man has been stabbed on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 30th September 2019

The victim, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Abbeydale Road, close to the junction with Wolseley Road, at about 3.15pm.

Emergency services at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said he sustained wounds to his ‘lower body’ and has been taken to hospital.

They described the injuries as ‘non life-threatening’.

There are reports that a house has been sealed off.

Police at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.

Officers at the scene.