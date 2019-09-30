Man stabbed on busy Sheffield road
A man has been stabbed on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Abbeydale Road, close to the junction with Wolseley Road, at about 3.15pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said he sustained wounds to his ‘lower body’ and has been taken to hospital.
They described the injuries as ‘non life-threatening’.
There are reports that a house has been sealed off.
Police said no arrests have been made yet.