Police probe into Sheffield Centertainment murder continues

A police probe into a fatal stabbing at the Valley Centertainment complex in Sheffield is continuing this morning.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from Broomhall, was knifed during a fight at Valley Centertainment at around 9.20pm on Friday, September 21.

Fahim Hersi

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died result of a single stab wound to the chest.

When police officers arrived they found pools of blood where the brawl occurred.

The victim had already been rushed to hospital.

Seven people – six men and one woman – were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack on suspicion of murder.

Last night a 21-year-old Sheffield man remained in police custody.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation.

Three men have been released with no further action to be taken.

Detectives investigating the murder want dash cam footage from motorists at the leisure complex when the violence flared.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 950 of September 21 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.