Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

A man was treated for stab wounds after being attacked in or around a Sheffield nightclub.

The 31-year-old arrived at A&E at the Northern General Hospital after being knifed in or around Tank nightclub on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

Tank nightclub on Arundel Street in Sheffield city centre

Detectives said it is not yet clear where exactly the stabbing took place.

The attack took place at around 3.45am on Sunday, November 25.

Then victim’s injuries required medical attention but were not serious.

Two men, aged 23 and 20, were arrested by police on suspicion of assault.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries.