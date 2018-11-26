Sheffield rapist jailed for 24 years for attacks on child relatives

A Sheffield rapist been jailed for 24 years for a series of sex attacks on child relatives

The 57-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

A Sheffield rapist was jailed for 24 years for attacking children

CRIME: Sheffield police officer charged with assault after football fan is injured ahead of game

He was found guilty of five counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault, two counts of cruelty, three counts of sexual activity with a child family member under 13, one count of causing a person to engage with sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a child to engage with sexual activity without consent.

COURT: Man jailed for breaking into Rotherham supermarket

The charges relate to three children, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, who were all under 18 at the time of the abuse.

APPEAL: Thieves steal cash machine from Doncaster supermarket

Detective Constable Nick Johnson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a substantial sentence for the significant and prolonged sexual abuse of three young victims, all of whom have shown tremendous strength and bravery throughout our investigation.

“Our inquiry began in 2015, when one of the victims made the incredibly courageous decision to come forward and report his horrific crimes. We were able to identify further victims and uncovered this man’s prolific offending, which spanned two decades.

“I am pleased he has been sent to prison for his crimes, though this will never be able to undo the damage caused to his victims.

“I only hope that with this conviction and sentencing, they feel able to move forward with their lives knowing that their abuser is behind bars.”