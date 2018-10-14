E-fit released in search for knifeman who robbed Rotherham charity shop

Detectives investigating the robbery of a charity shop in Rotherham have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

A man wielding a knife threatened staff and demanded cash from the till at the Salvation Army shop on Laughton Road, Dinnington at around 3.30pm on Monday, October 8.

Police want to speak to this man

READ MORE: Sheffield hit-and-run: Police seek witnesses who saw car involved ‘with only one working headlight’

The man left on a child’s scooter, with a small amount of cash and headed towards Leopold Street.

No-one was injured in the robbery.

READ MORE: Man admits sending hoax letters to the Queen and Theresa May after some are intercepted in Sheffield

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 524 of October 8, 2018.

READ MORE: Friend and barman jailed for supplying ‘killer’ drug ecstasy to Sheffield Hallam University student

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.