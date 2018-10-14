E-fit released in search for knifeman who robbed Rotherham charity shop

Detectives investigating the robbery of a charity shop in Rotherham have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.
A man wielding a knife threatened staff and demanded cash from the till at the Salvation Army shop on Laughton Road, Dinnington at around 3.30pm on Monday, October 8.
READ MORE: Sheffield hit-and-run: Police seek witnesses who saw car involved ‘with only one working headlight’
The man left on a child’s scooter, with a small amount of cash and headed towards Leopold Street.
No-one was injured in the robbery.
READ MORE: Man admits sending hoax letters to the Queen and Theresa May after some are intercepted in Sheffield
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 524 of October 8, 2018.
READ MORE: Friend and barman jailed for supplying ‘killer’ drug ecstasy to Sheffield Hallam University student
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.