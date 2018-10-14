Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Sheffield released  

A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in which a 28-year-old woman died has been released.

A grey Fiat Bravo was travelling along St Mary’s Road, towards London Road, near Sheffield city centre, when it hit the woman who was a pedestrian crossing the road at about 1.55am yesterday.

Police said the car then failed to stop at the scene and was later found burned out in Heeley.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that he has been released from custody as enquiries into the incident continue.

Officers investigating said the car only had one headlight working and want to hear from anyone who saw it before or after the collision.

Sergeant Richard Hunter said: “The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and the vehicle was later found burnt out in the Heeley area.

“The car was quite distinctive, in that it had only one working headlight, and we believe it travelled along Bramall Lane, past the BP garage and towards Heeley after the collision.

“The area at the time was quite busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car in the early hours of this morning, particularly any taxi drivers who may have dashcam footage.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw someone filling a portable container with petrol at petrol stations in the local area between the approximate times of 1.55am and 4am.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified.

Her family is being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 98 of October 13, 2018.