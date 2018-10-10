Police probe into double stabbing in Sheffield suburb continues

A police probe into a double stabbing in Sheffield, which left one man dead, is continuing today.

Gavin Singelton

Gavin Singleton, aged 31 and Scott Fauvel, 29, were both stabbed in an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, on Sunday, September 23.

Scott survived but Gavin was critically injured and spent nearly two weeks in intensive care before losing his fight for life on Saturday, October 6.

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Singleton died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Daniel Trotter, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder, wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 16 of September 23.

