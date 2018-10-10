KFC gunman still on the run after armed raid in Sheffield

A gunman who threatened staff in a KFC restaurant in Sheffield is still on the run.

KFC on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, was raided on Monday night

He struck at the branch on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, at 8pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said he threatened staff while making demands for cash.

He escaped with some money but nobody was injured during the raid.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 855 of October 8.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.